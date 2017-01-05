Rangers to sign Arsenal's Jon Toral on loan by weekend

The Spanish midfielder was on loan at Granada during the first half of the season.

Jon Toral: Played under Mark Warburton at Brentford. PA

Rangers are set to complete a loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral by the weekend.

The 21-year-old is expected to prematurely end his season-long loan deal at Granada and is expected to be reunited with Mark Warburton, who he played under at Brentford.

Toral started his career in Barcelona's academy and enjoyed a loan spell with Birmingham City last season.

Rangers have been on the hunt for a new attacking midfielder following Niko Kranjcar's season-ending injury.

Ibrox boss Warburton is looking to make at least two signings during this transfer window.

