Chris Humphrey feels responsibility to help earn Hibs promotion

On loan winger admits he cannot fathom how Scottish giants ended up outside top league

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5272750600001-chris-humphrey-feels-responsibility-to-earn-hibs-promotion.jpg" />

Chris Humphrey has admitted he cannot get his head around Hibernian playing outside the Scottish Premiership, after returning north of the border following three years in England.

The 29-year-old winger was signed on loan from Preston North End until the end of the season and is in line to make his debut against Dundee United on Friday night.

When Humphrey left Fir Park for Deepdale in 2013 both of the Championship title challengers were still playing in the top tier.

The Jamaica international said: "It is strange - when I was up at Motherwell everyone was in the top league.

"To see two big clubs not in it, you can't get your head round it.

"But it happens in all countries. Down south you have teams like Aston Villa and others who are down in the Championship.

"It happens, so we have to try our very best to get back up."

Asked if he felt a responsibility to get the Easter Road club back to the Premiership after a three season absence, Humphrey said: "Definitely - I wouldn't have signed if I didn't feel that way.

"Every player in this dressing room feels that too.

"They have done fantastically well so far but now is the time to kick on and I think that a win [on Friday night] will show the rest of the league that we are not messing about."

Humphrey has been deployed in a variety of roles - from right back to forward - at Preston but he said the Hibs fans can expect to see a similar style of player from the one who made a big impact during his four years at the Steelmen.

He said: "I'm just older and wiser; my game is still the same as it always was at Motherwell.

"Hopefully I will get a chance to show them that [against Dundee United].

"I like to run at defenders and get balls in the box and I am looking forward to hopefully exciting the crowd and getting the win."