United sign striker Mikkelsen ahead of top of table clash

Signing: Manager Ray McKinnon has added to his squad. SNS

Dundee United have completed the loan signing of striker Thomas Mikkelsen from Odense Boldklub.

Mikkelsen joins Ray McKinnon's side until the end of the season and will go straight into the squad for Friday night's crucial Championship match against Hibs at Easter Road.

The 26-year old has played 26 times for OB, scoring four goals.

The Tangerines had been looking for a forward to bolster their squad as they bid to win automatic promotion to the Premiership. United are currently just a point behind Hibernian as the teams prepare to face each other.

McKinnon said, "He is a strong, aggressive player who is good in the air and I think he will add goals here between now and the end of the season.

"He is fit and, subject to international clearance, will come right into the squad."