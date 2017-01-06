  • STV
  • MySTV

Dembele is worth more than £20 million to Celtic, says Davies

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

Celtic's assistant manager says there's no need to sell the striker despite speculation.

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies has said that the club's valuation of Moussa Dembele is significantly higher than £20m.

West Ham were linked with a bid of that amount for the striker, who joined Celtic last summer, though the Scottish champions denied any offer had been made.

Dembele, who has scored 19 goals for Brendan Rodgers' side this season, has been tipped for a move to a bigger club after eye-catching displays in Scotland and in Europe but Celtic have said that they expect him to continue his development in Glasgow for some time to come.

Davies reiterated that stance as the squad departed for their winter break in Dubai, saying that the young forward was in the best place right now.

"That [figure] is definitely well below the valuation, that's for sure," Davies said. "I think the manager spoke pretty clearly on that situation previously.

"There's been no formal bid or anything like that so it is speculation.

"From us, we know this is the best place for Moussa to develop. He's still 20 years old and has development left in him. He's had a fantastic first six months, he's absolutely loved it and there's so much more to come from us as a team and from Moussa Dembele at Celtic. That's what we're concentrating on.

"When you're doing well, especially when you're a striker, there's going to be big money and talk thrown around a lot. Especially in transfer windows.

"We can't control that and we've just got to concentrate on trying to help him develop as a player and focus on the next game."

Davies accepted that any player has a price and offers over that would have to be considered but he didn't feel that there was a question for the club to answer right now.

"Every player in the world has a valuation that the club sets but the club operates very efficiently," he said. 

"The club take everything into consideration and makes decisions based on all the facts. It's all speculation for now . Moussa's happy, we're working hard and that's that."

Celtic have been tracking Kouassi Eboue for some time

Kouassi Eboue
SNS Group

Davies also revealed that Celtic had been monitoring midfielder Kouassi Eboue before making a bid to sign the player from Krasnodar.

Eboue is in Dubai but will not join the club's training camp until he gains a work permit to finalise a transfer to the Scottish champions.

"At the moment we're just hoping everything goes well regarding the work permit]," Davies said.

"He's a talented young midfield player that we rate but until that's official we respect the process.

"When that's official he'll join us and we'll go from there.

"He's a player that we've known about for a little while, really. We're always monitoring possible targets, whatever position they may be, and we're always looking at options in different positions and he's been on the radar for a while now.

"We've been aware of him."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.