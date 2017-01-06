Celtic could do more January business after Eboue deal

Assistant manager Chris Davies says any transfer would have to be right for the club.

Celtic's January transfer business may not end with the imminent signing of Kouassi Eboue, according to assistant manager Chris Davies.

The club are awaiting a work permit for Eboue before completing the deal for the teenage midfielder and he is expecting to join training next week.

Davies says he may not be the only new face in the squad by the end of the January transfer window.

Several fringe players may be permitted to leave Brendan Rodgers' squad but Davies said the right circumstances could see him further improve his pool of players.

"There may well be [more business]," he said.

"It's a situation where hopefully the work permit can be organised for Eboue but there may well be activity.

"As we said in the last window, it's just got to be the right deal for the club."

He added: "We're all working together, the manager and the board, making sure that if we can do something it's the right deal.

"There may well be. There's nothing definite but we'll see what happens."

New Armstrong deal would be positive news for Celtic

One player who could be extending his stay at Celtic Park is Stuart Armstrong, whose performances this season look to have earned him a new contract.

The midfielder has forced his way into the team and become a leading figure as the Scottish champions have dominated domestic football this season.

Davies said Rodgers has spoken to the player about his place at the club.

He said it would be a boost if Armstrong was tied down to a new deal.

"That's something that would be a positive for the club," he said.

"Stuart has done fantastically well over the past few months. He's really developed in the way that we would like.

"We were obviously aware of him when we came in and we've been really impressed with his development, his personality and everything."

He added: "That would be really positive news for the club if that could be done.

"The manager has made it clear to the player that he values him and how well he's done. the player's enjoying it, everyone's happy and it's all positive on that front."

