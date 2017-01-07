Transfer Talk: Celtic miss out on Dutch midfielder, Gilks to depart

Our daily digest of the best transfer tales from around the football world.

Target: Lex Immers could be on his way to Glasgow. PA

It's that time of year again, and while Scottish football might be on its winter break the rumour mill is churning out speculation at full capacity.

Today, former Cardiff City midfielder Lex Immers was linked with a move to Celtic, with Dutch outlet Sportsverlaggever claiming the Scottish champions are one of three clubs in for him.

However, within a few hours the player himself announced that he was to join Club Brugge. Put a score through that name.

Matt Gilks is set to leave Rangers after growing frustrated with the lack of first team opportunities handed to him this season. Meanwhile, Eoghan O'Connell is set to join Kilmarnock on loan.

And Sky Sports fall for a joke that, in fairness, probably wouldn't make sense if you weren't inducted in the way of Yer Da. It's all in today's Transfer Talk.

Celtic could do more January transfer business after Eboue deal

