Neil Lennon surprised by Hibs display against Dundee Utd

The Easter Road side extended their lead at the top of the Championship to four points.

Leaders: Hibs stretched their lead at the top. SNS Group

Neil Lennon confessed his surprise at the standard of Hibernian's performance in the 3-0 top-of-the-table clash with Dundee United.

A first half double from Jason Cummings as well as a late strike from John McGinn saw the Easter Road side claim all three points and stretch their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship to four points.

The Northern Irishman, who watched new signing Chris Humphrey tee up both of Cummings' goals on his debut, said: "I couldn't have asked for any more. It was an outstanding team performance and the best I've witnessed since I've been here.

"We were up against a very good side who have been very consistent for the last three months.

"For us to play as well as that and dominate as well as that speaks volumes about the level of performance.

"It was a bit of a gamble playing Chris as he's not played for three months and we agonised over the team right up until about 5.30pm.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't but thankfully he played well.

"It has made me very proud. It has surprised me, I wasn't expecting us to play as strongly as that."