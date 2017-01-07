Dunfermline keep unbeaten run going at expense of Ayr

Nicky Clark and Andrew Geggan found the net for the Pars at Somerset Park.

Dunfermline extended their unbeaten run to seven Championship games with a 2-0 victory over struggling Ayr at Somerset Park.

The hosts came close to opening the scoring through Alan Forrest and Paul Cairney in the early exchanges but it was Dunfermline who broke through thanks to Nicky Clark's 26th-minute effort.

Andrew Geggan doubled the visitors' lead just after the half-hour mark as he fired Kallum Higginbotham's floated corner home for his fifth goal of the season.

Jamie Adams had an attempt saved five minutes after the break, while Gary Harkins, Forrest and Patrick Boyle failed to find the net as Ayr attempted to pull one back and they remain without a league win since October 22.