Greenock Morton hold on to claim win over Dumbarton

An own goal from Gregor Buchanan and a Michael Tidser penalty decided the match.

Three points: Michael Tidser got 'Ton on their way. SNS Group

Morton held on to claim maximum points from a 2-1 victory over Dumbarton in the Scottish Championship match at Cappielow Park.

The home side had the better of the chances in the opening exchanges but they lost Kudus Oyenuga to an injury just 10 minutes in.

Dumbarton defender Gregor Buchanan was unfortunate to put the ball into his own net under pressure from Aidan Nesbitt as he handed the hosts a 19th-minute lead.

Midway through the second half, Darren Barr brought down Nesbitt in the penalty box and Michael Tidser doubled the Ton's lead from the spot as he slotted the ball into the bottom left corner, but three minutes later Andy Stirling pulled one back for the away side to set up a tense finish.