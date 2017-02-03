Gordon Strachan will call up Scott Brown for Slovenia clash

The national team boss says the Celtic captain will be in his squad for the World Cup qualifier.

Scott Brown: Doubts remain over long-term future with national team. SNS

Gordon Strachan says Scott Brown will be in his squad for next month's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

The Celtic midfielder, who has 51 caps, reversed his decision over international retirement to feature in November's 3-0 defeat to England but doubts remain over his long-term future.

Prolonging his club career and a lack of summer rest remain at the forefront of the 31-year-old's mind with June's clash with England likely to have a significant impact on the player.

Speaking to national newspapers, Strachan said he expected the player to be available for the Slovenia match at Hampden next month.

He said: "I spoke to Scott in the last ten days. We're not tying him down to a contract - it's always up to the players if they feel good about themselves at that time.

"We decide if we pick them as well - so it works both ways with lots of players. I see no reason why Scott won't be in the next squad. No one has come to me and said: 'I won't be in the next squad.

"There are ones who aren't getting games that are telling me they will try to get a game here and there to be ready."