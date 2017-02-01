I told physio not to lose sight of Dembele, jokes Celtic boss

Brendan Rodgers says striker had scan in Chelsea hospital after being linked with Blues move.

Moussa Dembele: Striker has a knee injury. SNS

Brendan Rodgers joked he gave Celtic's physio strict instructions to keep an eye on Moussa Dembele following deadline day speculation over a move to Chelsea.

The French striker was pictured boarding a flight to London on the final day of the transfer window, hours after being linked with a Scottish record £35m move to the English Premier League giants.

Dembele was heading to the capital for a scan on a knee injury, which kept him out of the 1-0 win over Aberdeen and after the match Rodgers was in a jovial mood over speculation surrounding his main attacker.

"We had to make sure the physio didn't lose sight of him down there.

"Ironically the hospital he was in was in Chelsea, believe it or not. So I said to Tim (Williamson), be like Franco Baresi and just stay tight to him.

"But he was happy to come back. He is loving it here. He got some fluid out of his knee, he has had a good reaction to it, so we will see how he is for the weekend."

Craig Gordon was another Celtic player to interest the men from Stamford Bridge and Rodgers believes tying the 34-year-old down to a new contract would be a great bit of business for the Scottish champions.

"It was difficult for Craig because I don't think he is built for the stress," Rodgers said.

"He is a big guy who is calm and laid back and it probably got on his nerves.

"But I have reassured him that he is an absolutely massive part of what I'm doing here.

"You see the level of his game, his composure, his quality, everything. And I'm very hopeful that soon we will tie him down for longer here because he is a huge player in relation to how I want my team to operate. That will be our best signing once that gets done."