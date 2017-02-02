Scottish clubs share 1.75m euros in Euro 2016 player payouts

Aberdeen, Celtic and Kilmarnock received the most, with 150m euros shared across the continent.

Celtic: Received the most cash, mainly from the qualifying stages. SNS Group

Scottish clubs have received almost 2m euros in UEFA payouts for releasing players to participate in the 2016 European Championships.

Aberdeen, Celtic and Kilmarnock received the lion's share of the cash distribution, which came from a 150m euros pot set aside by the governing body.

Eleven of the nation's teams earned money in exchange for having players called up to national squads for the qualifying stages and final tournament.

Celtic earned 449,281 euros, closely followed by Aberdeen with 412,640 euros. Kilmarnock were the third highest earners, taking in 338,153 euros. Rangers received just over 8,000 euros.

Dundee, Dundee United, Hamilton Academical, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Motherwell, Ross County and St Johnstone all also benefited.

The top earners across the whole of Europe were Juventus, who earned almost 3.5m euros. Liverpool took in 3.4m. Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Barcelona, Roma and Southampton made up the top ten recipients.

Aberdeen - 412,640 euros

Niall McGinn and Simon Church helped Aberdeen scoop cash. SNS

Final tournament: Simon Church (Wales), Niall McGinn (Northern Ireland)

Qualifiers: Simon Church, Danny Ward (Wales), Niall McGinn (Northern Ireland), Mark Reynolds, Graeme Shinnie (Scotland)

Celtic - 449,281 euros

Mikael Lustig was Celtic's sole representative at Euro 2016 SNS Group

Final tournament: Mikael Lustig (Sweden)

Qualifiers: Craig Gordon, Scott Brown, Charlie Mulgrew, James Forrest, Leigh Griffiths (Scotland), Mikael Lustig, John Guidetti (Sweden), Nir Bitton (Israel), Stefan Johansen (Norway)

Dundee - 12,365 euros

Kyle Letheren was called up to the Wales squad. SNS

Qualifiers: Kyle Letheren (Wales)

Dundee United - 20,883 euros

Henri Anier featured in qualifiers for Estonia SNS Group

Qualifiers: Henri Anier (Estonia), Billy McKay (Northern Ireland)

Hamilton Academical - 199,051 euros

Michael McGovern impressed for Hamilton and Northern Ireland. SNS

Final tournament: Michael McGovern (Northern Ireland)

Qualifiers: Michael McGovern (Northern Ireland)

Inverness CT - 132,019 euros

Owain Fon Williams loved his Euro 2016 experience.

Final tournament: Owain Fon Williams (Wales)

Qualifiers: Owain Fon Williams (Wales)

Kilmarnock - 338,153 euros

Josh Magennis featured at the Euro 2016 finals SNS Group

Final tournament: Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland)

Qualifiers: Lee Hodson, Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland), Craig Samson (Scotland)

Motherwell - 38,358 euros

Motherwell's gamble on Henrik Ojamaa paid off. SNS Group

Qualifiers: Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia)

Rangers - 8,353 euros

Lewis MacLeod was called up for Scotland's clash with Ireland. SNS Group

Qualifiers: Lewis Macleod (Scotland)

Ross County - 30,429 euros

Filip Kiss enjoyed two loan spells with Ross County. SNS

Qualifiers: Filip Kiss (Slovakia)

St Johnstone - 104,490 euros

St Johnstone goalkeeper Alan Mannus featured for Northern Ireland SNS Group

Final tournament: Alan Mannus (Northern Ireland)

Qualifiers: Alan Mannus (Northern Ireland), Stevie May (Scotland)