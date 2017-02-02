Scottish clubs share 1.75m euros in Euro 2016 player payouts
Aberdeen, Celtic and Kilmarnock received the most, with 150m euros shared across the continent.
Scottish clubs have received almost 2m euros in UEFA payouts for releasing players to participate in the 2016 European Championships.
Aberdeen, Celtic and Kilmarnock received the lion's share of the cash distribution, which came from a 150m euros pot set aside by the governing body.
Eleven of the nation's teams earned money in exchange for having players called up to national squads for the qualifying stages and final tournament.
Celtic earned 449,281 euros, closely followed by Aberdeen with 412,640 euros. Kilmarnock were the third highest earners, taking in 338,153 euros. Rangers received just over 8,000 euros.
Dundee, Dundee United, Hamilton Academical, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Motherwell, Ross County and St Johnstone all also benefited.
The top earners across the whole of Europe were Juventus, who earned almost 3.5m euros. Liverpool took in 3.4m. Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Barcelona, Roma and Southampton made up the top ten recipients.
Aberdeen - 412,640 euros
Final tournament: Simon Church (Wales), Niall McGinn (Northern Ireland)
Qualifiers: Simon Church, Danny Ward (Wales), Niall McGinn (Northern Ireland), Mark Reynolds, Graeme Shinnie (Scotland)
Celtic - 449,281 euros
Final tournament: Mikael Lustig (Sweden)
Qualifiers: Craig Gordon, Scott Brown, Charlie Mulgrew, James Forrest, Leigh Griffiths (Scotland), Mikael Lustig, John Guidetti (Sweden), Nir Bitton (Israel), Stefan Johansen (Norway)
Dundee - 12,365 euros
Qualifiers: Kyle Letheren (Wales)
Dundee United - 20,883 euros
Qualifiers: Henri Anier (Estonia), Billy McKay (Northern Ireland)
Hamilton Academical - 199,051 euros
Final tournament: Michael McGovern (Northern Ireland)
Qualifiers: Michael McGovern (Northern Ireland)
Inverness CT - 132,019 euros
Final tournament: Owain Fon Williams (Wales)
Qualifiers: Owain Fon Williams (Wales)
Kilmarnock - 338,153 euros
Final tournament: Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland)
Qualifiers: Lee Hodson, Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland), Craig Samson (Scotland)
Motherwell - 38,358 euros
Qualifiers: Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia)
Rangers - 8,353 euros
Qualifiers: Lewis Macleod (Scotland)
Ross County - 30,429 euros
Qualifiers: Filip Kiss (Slovakia)
St Johnstone - 104,490 euros
Final tournament: Alan Mannus (Northern Ireland)
Qualifiers: Alan Mannus (Northern Ireland), Stevie May (Scotland)