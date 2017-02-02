Motherwell confirm Stephen Pearson's return on short-term deal

The 34-year-old midfielder has signed for the Steelmen for the third time.

Return: Pearson was a free agent after leaving Atletico Kolkata. SNS Group

Motherwell have completed the signing of Stephen Pearson, bringing the midfielder back for his third stint at Fir Park.

Pearson was a free agent following his departure from Atletico Kolkata, allowing him to complete his move to Motherwell after the closure of the January transfer window.

The 34-year old began his career at Motherwell and played for the club from 2000 to 2004 before a move to Celtic. A spell in England followed before a move to Kerala Blasters in 2014.

Pearson returned to Motherwell last season after his time in the Indian Super League but agreed his departure last June to join Atletico Kolkata.

"We're delighted to have Pearo back and I'm sure all of the supporters will be, too," Motherwell manager Mark McGhee told the club's official website.

"He brings an energy to the midfield, a physical presence and he drives forward - he will be a huge boost for us as we head in to a crucial run of games and as we head towards the split too of course."

Pearson joins McGhee's squad after the arrivals of Elliott Frear, Russell Griffiths, Zak Jules.

McGhee added: "It really just tops off a terrific January window in my opinion, and I feel now we have the strongest squad we've had all season."

Motherwell also learned on Thursday that Scott McDonald's appeal against the red card he was shown against Rangers has failed. The Australian will not sit out the matches against Hearts and Aberdeen.