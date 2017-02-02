Souttar out for season but injury prognosis better than feared

The Hearts defender hopes to be back in summer after an suffering Achilles injury at Celtic Park.

John Souttar has been ruled out for the rest of the season but his Achilles injury is not as bad as first feared.

The young defender faced the prospect of a full year on the sidelines after landing awkwardly during his team's 4-0 defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

The 20-year-old is now hoping to be back in action this summer, however, as he prepares to undergo surgery.

Souttar told the club's website: "There's positives and negatives to take from the situation.

"On the bright side, I'm not spending a year on the sidelines. However, I'm still gutted that I won't get to finish the rest of the campaign.

"It's been a good season for me up until this point as I had been playing every week but I'll just use that as motivation to get back to fitness and win my place back in the team."

He added: "I've got the likes of Callum Paterson and Sam Nicholson who will be able to offer me advice on long-term injuries and I know I'll have the support of everyone at the club.

"Now we just get the operation out of the way and aim for returning in pre-season a stronger and better player."