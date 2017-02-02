Rangers do not have problems in big games, says Warburton

The Light Blues have lost at Celtic Park, Pittodrie as well as twice at Tynecastle this season.

Away issues: Dejected Rangers players depart the field at Tynecastle. SNS

Mark Warburton insists Rangers do not have major problems in big matches despite their 4-1 loss at the hands of Hearts.

The Light Blues have lost four games away from home in the Premiership this term including twice at Tynecastle.

Warburton's team were thrashed 5-1 at Celtic Park while rivals Aberdeen ran out 2-1 winners at Pittodrie.

Rangers have conceded 19 goals on their travels compared to just six at Ibrox this term but Warburton does not believe his side are mentally fragile on the road.

He said: "I don't think there is a problem with big games. I don't see it as a big problem.

"We went to Aberdeen and I felt dominated and (we) should have won the game.

"We have gone to all these various other venues, Inverness, Partick, Dundee, Motherwell, we have won games of football very convincingly.

"The Parkhead game was well documented. Hearts, we had two bad performances, it's as simple as that."

Asked about his team's mental strength, he added: "You mean are we worried about going to those grounds?

"Not at all, absolutely not. I don't understand that question one iota."