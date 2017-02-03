Football Talk: Diouf moves into politics, Ricksen's recovery

The weird and wonderful things happening across Scottish football.

Would you vote for El Hadji Diouf? SNS

El Hadji Diouf is remembered in Scotland for a lot of things but taking charge and leading the masses isn't the first thing that springs to mind.

The former Rangers striker loves to grab a headline or two though and he's continuing to do just that back home and away from the football.

He wants to move into the Senegalese government and "change a lot in football". Brace yourselves.

Meanwhile, former Rangers defender Fernando Ricksen has confirmed he's on the mend following a routine operation. It came after rumours spread online he only had days left to live.

Back on the pitch, Gordon Strachan said he will continue to pick Scott Brown when the Slovenia game comes around next month.

And Mark McGhee has criticised the SPFL for scheduling matches on transfer deadline day because it stopped Motherwell signing Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, meanwhile, has conceded the league title is over and they won't be catching Celtic at the top of the Premiership.

Exciting to hear with over three months left of the season.

