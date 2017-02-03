  • STV
Hampden bids to host 2019 Europa League and Super Cup finals

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Grant Russell Grant Russell

The Scottish FA has expressed interest in both matches but faces tough competition.

Bid: Hampden could the venue for a European final in 2019. SNS

The Scottish FA has started the bidding process to host either the Europa League or UEFA Super Cup final in 2019.

UEFA have confirmed Hampden Park has been put forward as a proposed venue for either of the prestigious finals in two years' time.

A bid has also been made to host the Women's Champions League final in the same year.

Six different countries have declared an interest in hosting the Europa League final, including Germany and Spain, while nine national associations are keen to bring the Super Cup final to their country.

Associations have to submit their final bids by June 2017. The UEFA Executive Committee will select the successful venues in September.

Hosting one of the finals could prove to be part of the national stadium's last hurrah, with the Scottish FA's lease on the stadium due to expire in 2020.

The ground has already been selected as one of the host venues for the 2020 European Championships.

Hampden has played host to European finals in the past, notably being the venue for one of the greatest European Cup finals of all time when Real Madrid defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 in 1960.

It was host to the 2002 Champions League final when a classic Zinedine Zidane goal saw Real Madrid defeat Bayer Leverkusen, and the all-Spanish 2007 UEFA Cup final when Sevilla defeated Espanyol on penalties.

Hampden send-off?

The Scottish FA are exploring three options over where the national team will be based after its lease on Hampden Park expires in 2020. A consultation has been ongoing since mid-2014.

The preferred option of many would be for a new multi-purpose venue to be built on a site away from the south side of Glasgow.

This would prove costly and would likely require a mix of public and private funding, as well as buy-in from other sectors such as medical, retail and hospitality, as well as other sports.

The possibility of the national team playing its home games around the country, at least in the short term, is also being considered.

Scotland played games at Celtic Park and Ibrox during the 2016 European Championship qualifying campaign when Hampden was closed following its use as an athletics venue at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The third option would be for the Scottish FA to renew its lease for another short-term period.

2019 Europa League final bids

Competition: Arena Stuttgart has also been put forward as a possible venue.
Competition: Arena Stuttgart has also been put forward as a possible venue. PA
  • Azerbaijan - Olympic Stadium, Baku
  • Georgia - Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi
  • Germany - Frankfurt Stadion, Frankfurt
  • Germany - Arena Stuttgart, Stuttgart
  • Scotland - Hampden Park, Glasgow
  • Spain - Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Sevilla
  • Turkey - Beşiktaş Arena, Istanbul

2019 Super Cup final bids

  • Albania - Qemal Stafa Stadium, Tirana
  • France - Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse
  • Hungary - Flórián Albert stadion, Budapest
  • Israel - Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa
  • Kazakhstan - Astana Arena, Astana
  • Northern Ireland - Windsor Park, Belfast
  • Poland - Arena Gdansk, Gdansk
  • Poland - Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw
  • Scotland - Hampden Park, Glasgow

  • Turkey - Beşiktaş Arena, Istanbul

