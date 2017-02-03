Kieran Tierney: I loved sitting with Celtic fans at Ibrox

The left back watched from the crowd as Brendan Rodgers' side ran out winners on Hogmanay.

Kieran Tierney says he loved sitting with the Celtic supporters during their Hogmanay win over Rangers at Ibrox.

Goals from Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair gave the Scottish champions their third derby win of the season and rounded off a perfect end to 2016 from the Hoops.

Tierney, who was injured at the time, sat with fans during the game and he believes that experience has helped to continue the strong bond he enjoys with the Celtic support.

"I hadn't been at Ibrox as a fan for a good few years," he said.

"To be back there on Hogmanay, especially with the win, was brilliant. I was in the Celtic tracksuit, I went with the squad. They were singing my name.

"We were in the front row, they've turned round and seen me and some of the other boys. I think the fans realise I support Celtic, just like them. They've seen that in other games - Thistle away and Kilmarnock away."

He added: "I was just turning up as normal to support my team and it felt good.

"I was still watching it at Ibrox as a fan but I was watching what the full-backs were doing, just so you can learn. You may as well use it as a benefit when you are out."