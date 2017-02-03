Accies supporters had planned to avoid the weekend's game against Kilmarnock.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5309290245001-martin-canning-reacts-to-hamilton-fans-shelving-boycott.jpg" />

Martin Canning says managers are easy targets but that's all part of modern-day management.

It comes after Hamilton supporters shelved plans to boycott this weekend's fixture in light of their midweek win over Inverness.

The 3-0 victory was their first since October and Canning now wants his side to kick on when they welcome Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Despite some fans being critical of the boss, and the club's poor run of form, he is taking the difficult spell in his stride.