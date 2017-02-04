  • STV
  • MySTV

Hamilton Accies and Kilmarnock share Premiership points

PA

Eamonn Brophy and Sean Longstaff found the net at New Douglas Park.

Equaliser: Eamonn Brophy found the net for Accies.
Equaliser: Eamonn Brophy found the net for Accies. SNS Group

Hamilton and Kilmarnock shared the points after a keenly-contested 1-1 draw in the Scottish Premiership.

Killie dominated the early stages of the game and went ahead inside the opening 10 minutes with a long-range effort from Sean Longstaff.

However, Hamilton gradually grew in confidence and equalised moments before half-time with a composed finish from Eamonn Brophy.

Both teams had chances to grab a second-half winner but settled for a draw, which sees Hamilton stay in the relegation play-off position, two points behind Dundee and Partick with Killie a further point clear.

Killie went on the offensive straight from the kick-off and took the lead on seven minutes after a fine strike from Longstaff. The midfielder had time to pick his spot on the edge of the area to rifle the ball low into the corner for his second goal in a week.

Hamilton looked nervous early on with a series of misplaced passes and suffered a further blow on the 15-minute mark when leading frontman Alex D'Acol was substituted off after being injured in the opposition box.

Yet Hamilton should have equalised on 38 minutes. Substitute Brophy found himself one-on-one with Killie keeper Freddie Woodman after a cute through-ball from Danny Redmond, but curled his low effort inches past the near post.

Darian McKinnon then tried his luck, his driving run ending with a low strike which trundled narrowly wide.

On 43 minutes, the Accies got their goal as Brophy spun past his marker on the edge of the area and rifled a low drive past the despairing Woodman.

Only Gary Dicker's goal-line header prevented a re-energised Hamilton from going into the break in the lead.

Kilmarnock started the second 45 minutes on the front foot and could have taken the lead for a second time. Kris Boyd connected with Rory McKenzie's cut-back from the left but could only divert into the side-netting.

Accies captain Mikey Devlin missed a glorious chance to grab the game's third goal as he headed wide from five yards out with the goal at his mercy.

Moments later, McKenzie was again the provider for Boyd after finding freedom on the left wing. Once more however, the Killie number nine poked wide of goal.

McKinnon threatened to net a late winner for the hosts, his arrowed long-range strike flying inches over the bar.

And only Killie keeper Woodman's agility prevented Accies nicking a late goal, as he reacted quickly to palm over Redmond's inswinging corner.

A stoppage-time header from McKenzie nearly sent the away support into raptures but Accies keeper Gary Woods comfortably thwarted the effort.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.