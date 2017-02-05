Warburton rues '24 attempts and only one goal' in Rangers draw

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Ross County in Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash.

Frustration: The Rangers boss is under pressure. SNS Group

Mark Warburton rued Rangers' lack of goalscoring instinct in their 1-1 home draw with Ross County, accepting the supporters' right to boo at the full time whistle.

The home crowd at Ibrox let their frustration known as the Gers capped a miserable week, following on from thumping at the hands of Hearts on Wednesday night.

Lee Wallace salvaged a point for Rangers after Alex Schalk's opener for the Staggies, but it wasn't enough to stem the anger and exasperation from the club's fanbase as their team were held to another disappointing result.

Warburton put the result down to his side not being clinical enough in front of goal.

"I have been told 15 corners to one and 24 attempts on goal and we only scored one goal," the Gers boss said.

"We had chances from both flanks, cut backs to near post and far post, countless free-kicks with three or four over the bar. Now we have to look at that.

"The first 15 minutes was good. It was a very poor goal to give away and the result of that was for 15 minutes we were poor and gave them a couple of sniffs.

"We finished the half strongly but at half-time we were 1-0 down at Ibrox and we had to have a reaction to it, and we did."

Asked about some fans booing at the end, the former Brentford boss said: "They expect Rangers to win at home.

"I thought the support were generally good in the second half. I don't think they can accuse the players of not giving everything in the second half, it was wave after wave going forward.

"I think Wes Foderingham had one save to make from a free-kick in the 92nd minute, that was his contribution in the second half.

"From that side of it the supporters were very good. They are going to boo, they expect Rangers to win at home."