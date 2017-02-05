  • STV
  • MySTV

Warburton rues '24 attempts and only one goal' in Rangers draw

STV

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Ross County in Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash.

Frustration: The Rangers boss is under pressure.
Frustration: The Rangers boss is under pressure. SNS Group

Mark Warburton rued Rangers' lack of goalscoring instinct in their 1-1 home draw with Ross County, accepting the supporters' right to boo at the full time whistle.

The home crowd at Ibrox let their frustration known as the Gers capped a miserable week, following on from thumping at the hands of Hearts on Wednesday night.

Lee Wallace salvaged a point for Rangers after Alex Schalk's opener for the Staggies, but it wasn't enough to stem the anger and exasperation from the club's fanbase as their team were held to another disappointing result.

Warburton put the result down to his side not being clinical enough in front of goal.

"I have been told 15 corners to one and 24 attempts on goal and we only scored one goal," the Gers boss said.

"We had chances from both flanks, cut backs to near post and far post, countless free-kicks with three or four over the bar. Now we have to look at that.

"The first 15 minutes was good. It was a very poor goal to give away and the result of that was for 15 minutes we were poor and gave them a couple of sniffs.

"We finished the half strongly but at half-time we were 1-0 down at Ibrox and we had to have a reaction to it, and we did."

Asked about some fans booing at the end, the former Brentford boss said: "They expect Rangers to win at home.

"I thought the support were generally good in the second half. I don't think they can accuse the players of not giving everything in the second half, it was wave after wave going forward.

"I think Wes Foderingham had one save to make from a free-kick in the 92nd minute, that was his contribution in the second half.

"From that side of it the supporters were very good. They are going to boo, they expect Rangers to win at home."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.