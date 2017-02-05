  • STV
Derek McInnes hails Aberdeen's depth after substitute goals

STV

Substitutes Jayden Stockley and Ryan Christie scored the goals in the win over the Jags.

Goals: Jayden Stockley and Ryan Christie found the net. SNS Group

Derek McInnes hailed Aberdeen's strength in depth after goals from two substitutes saw them beat Partick Thistle and move into second place in the Scottish Premiership.

Jayden Stockley and Ryan Christie came off the bench to find the net for the Dons against a hard-working Jags side at Pittodrie.

Despite naming the same starting XI for the seventh match on the bounce, McInnes said "I thought something had to change.

"I thought we were guilty of missing two or three opportunities in the first half, and like any home game you have to make the most of those. We had to dig deep to find some spark to our play.

"We had to overcome a very well organised Partick Thistle team. They doubled up in the wide areas and we couldn't get Niall McGinn and Jonny Hayes into the game.

"We started the second half with a wee bit of impetus but we soon dropped into a familiar pattern."

McInnes had praise for the impact of his substitutes, and added: "The two boys who came on, I'm delighted for both to come on and score. The quality and determination of Jayden to score the opener and then to link up with Ryan for the second.

"Jayden is determined to do well for Aberdeen, and I think it was a fairer reflection of the game".

