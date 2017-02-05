Championship Wrap: Hibernian held, Dundee Utd close gap

Read a full review of the weekend's action in the second tier of Scottish football.

Top of the table: There was movement in the title race. SNS Group

Jason Cummings struck 16 minutes from time to earn leaders Hibernian a 1-1 Scottish Championship draw with Ayr at Easter Road.

James Keatings dragged an early effort wide for the hosts before the Honest Men went ahead in the fourth minute after Robbie Crawford beat three Hibs defenders before firing a shot past Ross Laidlaw.

Keatings almost pulled Hibs level in the 27th minute but Greg Fleming got down low to turn his free-kick around the post.

Andrew Shinnie then headed a Fraser Fyvie cross narrowly over as Hibernian began to enjoy the bulk of possession.

Darren McGregor and Fyvie fired efforts narrowly over after the break before Hibs got a deserved equaliser when Cummings got on the end of a Keatings cross to flick a header past Fleming.

Dundee United 3-0 Raith Rovers

Thomas Mikkelsen scored twice as Dundee United extended their unbeaten run to three games in the Scottish Championship with a 3-0 win over Raith.

It keeps the Terrors comfortably in second place, but still six points adrift of leaders Hibernian.

United went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Scott Fraser's free-kick was turned away by Raith goalkeeper Conor Brennan before Paul Dixon crossed back into the box for Mikkelsen to head home his first goal for the club.

And Dixon was again at the heart of things when United doubled their lead three minutes into the second half, sending in a left-wing cross that hit a defender before falling to Tony Andreu, who volleyed past Brennan.

Mikkelsen made the game safe in the 53rd minute when he headed home from Simon Murray's cross.

Falkirk 2-0 Dunfermline Athletic

Falkirk bolstered their Championship play-off prospects and severely damaged Dunfermline's with a deserved 2-0 win.

The Bairns edged in front in the closing stages of the first half. A free-kick was headed back into the danger zone by Lee Miller, and John Baird turned home his ninth goal of the season.

The two Falkirk forwards continued to cause plenty of problems for Allan Johnston's visitors, and it was they who combined to put the issue to bed 13 minutes from full-time. Baird's initial attempt was stopped brilliantly by Sean Murdoch, but Miller was ideally placed to convert the rebound.

Joe McKee was prevented from adding further gloss when Murdoch repelled his 25-yard effort late on.

Dumbarton 2-2 St Mirren

Dumbarton came from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Scottish Championship strugglers St Mirren.

Cammy Smith, who was a constant threat for St Mirren in the first half, set up the opener with a powerful surge and cross into the box that David Clarkson tapped home in the 35th minute.

Christian Nade brought the hosts back to level terms with a header from a corner in the 56th minute, before St Mirren debutant Harry Davis thought he had won the game for the visitors in the 72nd minute.

Davis, who joined on loan from Crewe on deadline day, opened his account with a header that looked like ending their six-game wait for a win until Robert Thomson's 80th-minute equaliser.

Queen of the South 3-0 Morton

Three second-half goals gave Queen of the South a 3-0 Scottish Championship victory over promotion-chasing Morton.

Stephen Dobbie came closest to breaking the deadlock for Queens in the first half when his dipping volley went narrowly wide and at the other end Lawrence Shankland got on the end of a free-kick from Ross Forbes but saw his header come back off the post.

The hosts went ahead in the 71st minute when Dominic Thomas played in Derek Lyle and he made no mistake in firing past Derek Gaston.

And Kyle Jacobs doubled the lead seven minutes from time when Jacobs' shot from distance went in off the bar.

Joe Thomson then wrapped it up in stoppage time, when he capped a superb length-of-the-field run with a cool finish past Gaston.