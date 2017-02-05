McGhee claims 'ridiculous' red card cost Motherwell game

Carl McHugh was sent off in Hearts' 3-0 Scottish Premiership win at Fir Park.

Sent off: Carl McHugh was shown red for a challenge on Don Cowie. SNS Group

Mark McGhee fumed at the decision to show Carl McHugh a "ridiculous" red card in Motherwell's defeat to Hearts, claiming it cost his side the game.

Referee Andrew Dallas flashed the midfielder a straight red card for a challenge on Don Cowie. McHugh appeared to win the ball, but also caught Cowie as he followed through.

Reduced to 10 men, Motherwell folded, with goals with Alex Tziolis and a double from new signing Isma Goncalves giving Hearts a 3-0 win at Fir Park.

The Scotland assistant manager came into his post-match media conference and, without being asked a question, said: "First of all, I have just watched it over and over again. Never in a million years is it a sending-off. It's a joke.

"It's a great tackle, clean won the ball. What can I say? It's just a ridiculous decision.

"I think it's less of a sending-off than Scott McDonald's.

"Then he books Ben Heneghan for a fantastic tackle in the middle of the park. Clean as a whistle. What's it all about?"

When asked if he had spoken to Dallas about the decision, McGhee said: "What can you say? They don't speak to you, it's just impossible.

"It's cost us the game," he added. "Even at 1-0 down with 10 men, we are still the best team until we go 2-0 down.

"We have people running out of legs, young Zak (Jules) at left-back cost us the third goal, but the score doesn't reflect the game for me. There was a lot right about us and somehow we have conspired to have the game taken from us.

"Hugely frustrating, people looking from the outside see 3-0 and think Hearts have beaten us well and it's not the case at all."