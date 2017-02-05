Hearts can likely appeal Martin booking on mistaken identity

Malaury Martin was booked after a Motherwell player tripped his own teammate.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5311236918001-see-malaury-martin-receive-a-bizarre-yellow-card-against-motherwell.jpg" />

Hearts may be able to appeal the yellow card incorrectly shown to Malaury Martin in their win at Motherwell.

Referee Andrew Dallas booked the midfielder after 'Well striker Louis Moult was tripped.

But replays clearly showed he was felled accidentally by his own team-mate Lionel Ainsworth.

Players typically cannot appeal bookings but there is a clause which allows for cards to be rescinded in cases of mistaken identity.

Rules on submitting appeals state: "A claim of mistaken identity may be submitted to Fast Track Proceedings in the event that a player or his club contends that a cautionable or sending-off offence, which has been committed by another player, has been incorrectly administered to the player making the claim."

Hearts have not publicly stated if they will raise the matter with the Scottish FA. It would cost them £500 to appeal, a sum which would be refunded if they are successful.