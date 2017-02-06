Football Talk: Rangers fans target Kiernan, Samaras to Spain

Your daily round up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

As you wake to football headlines around the world you will soon realise it's American football they're talking about, not real football.

But fear not, because here at Football Talk HQ we stick to our promise and deliver you news from the beautiful game.

It wasn't so pretty at Ibrox at the weekend though if reports are to be believed - Rob Kiernan was supposedly targeted by a set of supporters who blamed him for their 4-1 defeat to Hearts earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, former Celtic striker Georgios Samaras is set for a return to the game. He's been out of action since his club Rayo OKC went out of business last month but is now on the verge of joining Spanish side Real Zaragoza.

We will also find out today if Hearts will appeal the yellow card incorrectly shown to Malaury Martin on the grounds it was mistaken identity. Take a look for yourself and see if you think it's a no-brainer.

Yep, because that made perfect sense...

St Johnstone 2-5 Celtic

Rangers 1-1 Ross County

Motherwell 0-3 Hearts

ICT 2-2 Dundee

Hamilton Accies 1-1 Kilmarnock

Aberdeen 2-0 Partick Thistle

