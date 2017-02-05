Hearts' Arnaud Djoum helps Cameroon win Africa Cup of Nations title

Midfielder played the full 90 minutes of the 2-1 victory over Egypt.

Arnaud Djoum: Midfielder helped Cameroon to glory. SNS

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum helped Cameroon become Africa Cup of Nations winners after a 2-1 win over Egypt.

Djoum played the full 90 minutes as Vincent Aboubakar's late goal handed the Indomitable Lions the title in Gabon.

The 27-year-old was a key part of Hugo Broos' team as Cameroon won the tournament fr the first time since 2002.

Arsenal midfielder Mohammed Elneny had given the Egypt the lead after 22 minutes before Nicolas N'Koulou equalised just before the hour mark.

Besiktas forward Aboubakar won the match with a wonderful individual goal to spark wild celebrations from players, coaches and fans alike.

Djoum will now return to Scotland and should be available for next weekend's Edinburgh derby against Hibernian.

Having joined the capital club in September 2015, Djoum has scored four goals in 22 appearances this term.