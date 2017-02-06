  • STV
Hearts seek rule change after Martin mistakenly yellow carded

Martin was booked by Andrew Dallas after one Motherwell player accidentally felled another.

Hearts are to push for a change to Scottish FA disciplinary rules after Malaury Martin became the victim of mistaken identity and was shown a yellow card which cannot be rescinded.

The midfielder was booked by referee Andrew Dallas during his side's 3-1 win over Motherwell after 'Well striker Louis Moult was tripped, but the forward fell after contact with team-mate Lionel Ainsworth.

Hearts considered appealing the booking but say that after taking legal advice and holding discussions with the SFA there is no reasonable chance of success because of a flaw in the rules.

A yellow card can be appealed for simulation or in the case of mistaken identity. However, where a card has been shown to the wrong player, it can only be challenged "in the event that a player or his club contends that a cautionable or sending-off offence, which has been committed by another player, has been incorrectly administered to the player making the claim".

Moult fell under a challenge from his own team-mate, meaning there was no foul to be assigned to another player. A card cannot be rescinded.

In a statement on the club website, a Hearts spokesperson said that the club would pursue a rule change to ensure "common sense" would be applied in the future.

The spokesperson said: "The club had intended to appeal the weekend booking of Malaury Martin, who was yellow carded by Andrew Dallas against Motherwell, and indicated an intention to do so on the grounds of "Mistaken Identity". (i.e. The Referee wrongly identified the player who committed the foul.)

"Following discussions with the club's legal advisors and various officials at the SFA, it is clear however that the current rules as they stand, do not cover this specific situation.

"Put quite simply, we cannot appeal on the grounds of "Mistaken Identity" as the referee did not mistakenly identify our player. He believed the offence was committed by Malaury.

"The fact that it was not a foul and that the Motherwell player merely tripped over the feet of his own player, means that while it may have been an error to give the foul and to book our player, it was not a case of mistaken identity.

"The Referee did not mistake Malaury for another Hearts player, which is the only situation that would allow an appeal to be successful in the case of "Mistaken Identity".

"Nor can the yellow be rescinded by Referee Dallas as the rules do not allow for this. N.B. Yellow cards can only be appealed in Scotland on two grounds, "simulation" and "mistaken identity"

"The club is going to pursue a potential rule change at the earliest opportunity so that common sense can prevail in the future and no other player or club suffers a similar fate."

