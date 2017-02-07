  • STV
Football Talk: Ref apologises for Celtic penalty, Miller deal

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Wrong decision: Keith Watson didn't commit a handball offence.
Wrong decision: Keith Watson didn't commit a handball offence.

If you look out the window, squint a little bit and then rub your eyes in disbelief, you might see that flying pig.

You might also see the news Craig Thomson has apologised to Tommy Wright for his penalty decision on Sunday.

Right, stop looking out the window now, because it's wet and miserable out there. But if it's any consolation it's also probably miserable in the west of Canada right now.

Vancouver Whitecaps have designed a new "Rain Jersey" - but you would think if they were going to that effort they would at least make it water resistant?

No, no, they are merely embracing their weather by having blue triangles which are meant to "symbolise drops of rain and the people that make up our city".

It also celebrates their "resolve to rise above the forecast". Sure, but how does it stand up at Firhill on a Tuesday night in February?

Meanwhile, Airdrie midfielder Adam Brown failed to win the SPFL's Goal of the Month competition...despite voting for himself.

He did come second, with 16% of the vote, but there's only so much you can do without a little bit of help from your friends.

Today's top stories

Today's back pages

The best of online

Scottish teams, look away now, stop getting ideas.

Snapchat designs? Now this is a much better idea.

Nice try Adam, better luck next time.

FT

You're not that old Keith...honest...

Tonight's action

Morton v Raith Rovers
SNS

Scottish Championship: Raith Rovers v Morton, 7.45 kick-off.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.