Dallas to referee Rangers v Morton following booking blunder

Hearts seek rule change as they prepare for Edinburgh derby in Scottish Cup.

Controversy: Dallas' decision may provoke rule change. SNS Group

Andrew Dallas has been appointed to referee the Scottish Cup clash between Rangers and Morton just days after his mistake prompted Hearts to call for an SFA rule change.

Dallas was at the centre of controversy on Saturday after mistakenly showing a yellow card to Hearts player Malaury Martin when Motherwell's Louis Moult was felled by his own team-mate.

Hearts considered appealing the booking but said that after taking legal advice and talks with the SFA there was no reasonable chance of success because of a flaw in the rules. They are now pursuing a rule change to allow "common sense" to prevail in future.

Referee Craig Thomson, who apologised to St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright for incorrectly awarding a penalty in Celtic's favour on Sunday, will take charge of the cup match between Dunfermline and Hamilton.

Willie Collum has been handed the most high-profile of the weekend's matches, refereeing the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian at Tynecastle.

The match between Dunfermline and Hamilton at East End Park has been given to Steven McLean while Ayr United v Clyde will be refereed by Stephen Finnie.

Bobby Madden takes charge of the all-Premiership clash between Ross County and Aberdeen, while Don Robertson has the East Fife v St Mirren match.

Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle, to be played at Sunday lunchtime, will be refereed by Kevin Clancy.