Leicester City give Claudio Ranieri vote of confidence

Leicester have announced in a statement their "unwavering support" for manager Claudio Ranieri.

Claudio Ranieri has endured a tough season. PA

The Premier League champions currently find themselves one point above the relegation zone following their most recent loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

Rumour has been rife about issues in the dressing room at the King Power Stadium and the potential that the Italian will be replaced, but the club's hierarchy have shown their backing to the manager.

In light of recent speculation, Leicester City Football Club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its First Team Manager, Claudio Ranieri. While there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the Club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges. The entire Club is and will remain united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead. Leicester City statement