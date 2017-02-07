Celtic to receive further €7.15m in Champions League cash
The Scottish champions are due a further payment from Uefa after posting huge half-year profit.
Celtic are set for another €7.15m from Uefa for this season's Champions League campaign after the payment schedule for the competition was revealed.
The Scottish champions published their interim report on Monday, announcing a pre-tax profit of £18.6m that was in part down to participation in Europe's elite competition.
Those figures covered the six months up to December 31 but STV has learned Celtic are still due a final payment from European football's governing body.
All Champions League clubs will receive the second half of their television money on June 9, meaning Celtic can count on another €7.15m, £6.2m at today's exchange rate, despite having exited the competition at the group stage.
That will bring Celtic's earnings from this season's competition to €30.5m.
Brendan Rodgers' side reached the group stage by coming through qualifiers against Lincoln Red Imps, Astana and Hapoel Be'er Sheva with the final tie earning them €2m as play-off winners.
Playing against Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach in the group earned €12.7m just for taking part. Three draws, twice against Pep Guardiola's men and once against Borussia, brought a further €1.5m as a performance bonus.
Those payments, along with half of the television money (€7.15m) were made before the end of 2016. The remaining 50% of the market pool for broadcast will be paid on June 16.
Celtic's Champions League earnings
- Play-off participation - €2m
- Group stage participation - €12.7m
- Group stage performance bonus - €1.5m
- First stage of TV market pool payment - €7.15m
- Second stage of TV market pool payment - €7.15m