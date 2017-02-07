Former Rangers winger David Templeton trains with Dundee Utd

The 28-year-old hasn't kicked a competitive ball since August 2015.

David Templeton: Winger last played in August 2015. SNS Group

Former Rangers and Hearts winger David Templeton is training with Championship side Dundee United.

The 28-year-old has been without a club since ending his four-year spell at Ibrox last summer.

Templeton, who hasn't played in 18 months, is looking to return to full fitness and kickstart a career blighted by injury.

His final Rangers appearance came on the first day of the 2015/16 campaign.

He has played his entire career in Scotland, making a name for himself with over 100 appearances at Hearts between the age of 18 and 23.

If Templeton joins Dundee United he will be Ray McKinnon's third signing since the start of the year.

Alex Nicholls and Thomas Mikkelsen both moved to the title challengers on loan during the winter window.