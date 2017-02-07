Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes signs contract extension

Hayes said Derek McInnes was key to him agreeing to extend his Pittodrie stay.

Deal: Hayes has said he is delighted to commit to the Dons. SNS Group

Jonny Hayes has agreed a new contract with Aberdeen, extending his stay until the summer of 2019.

The winger was the subject of transfer interest from English Championship side Cardiff City during January and three bids were turned down by the Pittodrie club.

Now, Hayes has agreed a new deal, securing the long-term future of one of the key players in Derek McInnes' side.

The 29-year old, who has been at Aberdeen since 2012, said that continuing to work under McInnes was a major factor in his decision to commit.

"I was more than happy to sign again and I have appreciated every minute that I have been here and I am still enjoying it as well working under the manager," he told Aberdeen's official website.

"When I signed the last extension, I think it was three years ago, I always said that as long as he was here I would be happy to stay and I think that is the same with a lot of the boys.""