Raith Rovers sack manager Gary Locke and assistant Jackson

The Kirkcaldy side haven't won a game since the end of October.

Exit: Gary Locke (left) and assistant manager Darren Jackson have left the club with immediate effect. SNS

Raith Rovers have sacked manager Gary Locke and his assistant Darren Jackson.

The club lost 1-0 to Morton on Tuesday evening in the Scottish Championship, taking their winless run to 14 matches.

Raith Rovers confirmed the departure immediately after a Lee Kilday header sunk the Kirkcaldy side 1-0 at home.

Former Hearts and Kilmarnock boss Locke was appointed manager in summer 2016 after Ray McKinnon left to take charge of league rivals Dundee United.

He led the side to eight victories in the seven months that followed - six in the league and two in the League Cup.

Raith Rovers are now left sitting eighth in the Championship table on 25 points. They are 11 ahead of bottom side St Mirren and four ahead of Ayr United.