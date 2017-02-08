Football Talk: New Celtic deal for Gordon, Lahm to retire

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Staying: Craig Gordon is in contract talks with Celtic. SNSGroup

Today it is all about Scottish clubs triumphing as the dust settles on last week's transfer deadline day.

First Jonny Hayes put pen to paper on a new deal at Aberdeen. Take that Cardiff City.

And now it looks like Craig Gordon will do the same at Celtic.

Despite looking set for a move to Chelsea last month, the newspaper edition of the Daily Mail are reporting the keeper's agent has now began talks with the Scottish champions.

They may not be able to match the £50,000-a-week he was promised down south but they are said to be offering a pay rise nonetheless.

Meanwhile, Celtic youngster Ryan Christie has admitted he doesn't want the club to win the treble - instead he wants to win the Scottish Cup with his loan club Aberdeen instead.

On the continent Philipp Lahm has announced he will call it a day and hang up his playing boots at the end of the season.

And struggling Leicester City have had a change to their diet. There will be no more chicken at full time but it still remains unclear if the pizza trips will continue.

Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo may get a bad rep but the star striker has shown he has a heart of gold by donating a strip to a local Portuguese dog kennel.

It's hoped it can be auctioned off to help save the 80 dogs staying there after the shelter found themselves in financial trouble.

