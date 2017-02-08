  • STV
Referees' chief to meet Motherwell over tackling concerns

Scott McClymont Scott McClymont

The Steelmen have expressed confusion over what constitutes a challenge with 'excessive force'.

Carl McHugh: Midfielder saw red against Hearts.
Carl McHugh: Midfielder saw red against Hearts. SNS

Motherwell will meet with the Scottish FA's head of refereeing after being left "confused" and "frustrated" by the rule regarding serious foul play.

John Fleming will speak to members of the Fir Park squad following two red cards in as many weeks for tackles, which were considered to have used "excessive force".

Scott McDonald was sent off by Willie Collum during the defeat to Rangers on January 28 while Carl McHugh was handed his marching orders for a tackle on Don Cowie during Saturday's 3-0 loss to Hearts.

Manager Mark McGhee branded McHugh's red card "ridiculous" and while the club will not contest McHugh's red card, they have sought clarity on the guidelines around tackling.

The Steelmen believe the broad criteria set down by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) are too open to individual interpretation and has led to "significant inconsistencies" across the SPFL and beyond.

A club statement said: "A number of challenges in various SPFL Premiership matches (and high profile matches in other major leagues) over the last few weeks would more than meet the criteria both Scott McDonald and Carl McHugh were judged by, and subsequently ordered off for, but only cautions were issued.

"This causes a great deal of confusion and frustration for both our playing and coaching staff, and it is making it increasingly difficult to say with any certainty what is and isn't a red card offence when talking about 'excessive force'.

"Everyone involved in football understands that, at times, clubs will be on the end of honest mistakes or incorrect calls, it is part and parcel of the game. In addition, it is also acknowledged and accepted that match officials do not set the laws of the game, only enforce them.

"However, that means they need to be applied consistently across the board and any law or criteria that allows for such a broad scope of individual interpretation is, in Motherwell FC's view, a flawed one.

"In addition the club has also asked for, and has been granted, time with the Scottish FA's Head of Referee Operations to go through with the playing squads some of the recent examples which have merited a red card and those that, for what look like identical offences, have only been issued with a caution to explain what, if any, differences there are and detail fully what IFAB advise when considering excessive force.

"Motherwell FC very much appreciates this time and look forward to that meeting in the coming weeks."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.