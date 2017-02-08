  • STV
  • MySTV

Tony Watt: I don't want to come back to Scottish football

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Paul Barnes Paul Barnes

The striker says finances and style of play mean he sees his future elsewhere.

Tony Watt has said that he doesn't want to return to Scottish football after playing for Celtic and Hearts, preferring a career in England or abroad.

The Charlton striker is back in English League One after a loan spell at Hearts ended in December. Though he enjoyed his time at Tynecastle, he said it was only to get fit before a return to his parent club.

Watt is best known in Scotland for scoring the winner for Celtic against Barcelona while still a teenager but the 23-year old says he doesn't see himself returning to Scotland in the next decade.

"I came back for myself," he told STV. "I had an injury in the summer and it was never going to be a long term option.

"I don't want to be back in Scottish football, to be honest with you. I enjoyed it at Hearts but I don't see myself in Scottish football in the next five or ten years."

Watt spoke in glowing terms about his experience at Hearts but was clear that for financial reasons and because of playing style, he saw no reason to consider playing in the SPFL in the future.

He said: "Celtic's obviously the club I support and I've grown up and played with them. Hearts is a big club and I enjoyed my time there.

"It's just not for me. It's the style, the play, everything. Financially, England is better.

"It wouldn't be worth your while coming back to Scotland when you could play in England.

"I'm not saying that in a bad way or with a strong feeling. Hearts were brilliant with me. They gave me the platform to get my career back after an injury.

"I just feel English football is more suited to me, or foreign football away from the UK. I don't mean to speak badly of Scottish football, there's some great players here who could play in the English Championship or the Premier League.

"It's just that for me I prefer to stay in England for a while."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.