Tony Watt: I don't want to come back to Scottish football

The striker says finances and style of play mean he sees his future elsewhere.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5315693911001-tony-watt-i-wont-be-back-in-scottish-football.jpg" />

Tony Watt has said that he doesn't want to return to Scottish football after playing for Celtic and Hearts, preferring a career in England or abroad.

The Charlton striker is back in English League One after a loan spell at Hearts ended in December. Though he enjoyed his time at Tynecastle, he said it was only to get fit before a return to his parent club.

Watt is best known in Scotland for scoring the winner for Celtic against Barcelona while still a teenager but the 23-year old says he doesn't see himself returning to Scotland in the next decade.

"I came back for myself," he told STV. "I had an injury in the summer and it was never going to be a long term option.

"I don't want to be back in Scottish football, to be honest with you. I enjoyed it at Hearts but I don't see myself in Scottish football in the next five or ten years."

Watt spoke in glowing terms about his experience at Hearts but was clear that for financial reasons and because of playing style, he saw no reason to consider playing in the SPFL in the future.

He said: "Celtic's obviously the club I support and I've grown up and played with them. Hearts is a big club and I enjoyed my time there.

"It's just not for me. It's the style, the play, everything. Financially, England is better.

"It wouldn't be worth your while coming back to Scotland when you could play in England.

"I'm not saying that in a bad way or with a strong feeling. Hearts were brilliant with me. They gave me the platform to get my career back after an injury.

"I just feel English football is more suited to me, or foreign football away from the UK. I don't mean to speak badly of Scottish football, there's some great players here who could play in the English Championship or the Premier League.

"It's just that for me I prefer to stay in England for a while."