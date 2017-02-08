I've been honest and respectful to Killie keeper, says boss

Jamie MacDonald says he can't understand Lee Clark's decision to drop him to the bench.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5315712479001-lee-clark-on-jamie-macdonald.jpg" />

Lee Clark insists honesty and respect are key to his relationship with Jamie MacDonald and all his Kilmarnock players after the goalkeeper expressed his frustration at being dropped to the bench.

The 30-year-old has been replaced by teenager Freddie Woodman, who arrived at Rugby Park in January as part of a trio of loanees from Newcastle United.

Clark denied he was required he was required to field Woodman as part of the deal with the English Championship side while MacDonald expressed his confusion following the 1-1 Premiership draw with Hamilton.

MacDonald was initially named as a substitute for the Scottish Cup defeat to Accies and he told the Sunday Mail that being replaced by the 19 year old for Killie's last three matches was "the lowest he's felt in football".

He added: "Initially, I was beating myself up about it. I went home and looked at myself, questioning why it had happened.

"I was trying to figure it out, break it down."

While MacDonald has vowed to prove his manager wrong and reclaim his place, Clark was not keen to discuss details of his conversation with the former Hearts and Falkirk shot stopper.

He told STV: "I will never divulge what is said between me and my players either on an individual basis or as a group.

"I've got the utmost respect for every player that I manage and certainly every player that is at this football club has my utmost respect.

"I care about them of course, 100%. I try and show them the respect they deserve. I treat them the way I would like to be treated and give them honesty so that's the way it is."