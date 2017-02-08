'Randomness' played part in Rangers' draw with Ross County

Mark Warburton hopes missed chances will even themselves out over course of the season.

Jon Toral: Rangers midfielder is denied by Scott Fox. SNS

Mark Warburton believes luck deserted Rangers during their draw with Ross County, claiming "randomness" played a big part in dropping two points.

Lee Wallace's goal ensured the Ibrox side claimed a point as the Staggies maintained their unbeaten record against Rangers this season.

While the Rangers boss was keen to highlight the numbers of corners won as well as shots on target, he admits supporters were right to be concerned by his team's lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

The result, which came on the back of a 4-1 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle, saw Rangers lose second place in the Premiership table to Aberdeen.

Warburton chose to recall his previous experience at Brentford, who use analytics to make decisions, while discussing the County match.

He told Rangers TV: "I think randomness is a big part of it, we learnt a lot from our previous owner at Brentford, who was a mathematician, and we learnt a lot from him in terms of how we look at games.

"But the randomness of the ball to the far post for Kenny [Miller] to header and then Jon Toral to follow up, it could go in.

"Joe Garner's header popped off the goalkeeper and it could go in. Garner at the far post in the first-half, he is a stud away from scoring, so there are so many random natures.

"It didn't go our way.

"Was their goal off side? I don't know, it was tight and we don't want to complain now.

"But these are the random natures that we look at and, over the course of the season, we hope very much they even themselves out.

"But forget everything else because, at the end of the day, we have dropped two points at home to Ross County."