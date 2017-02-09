Football Talk: Celtic for 20-in-a-row, Locke's online fail

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Imagine a world where Celtic won every single Scottish Premiership title going. Forever.

That's what former SPL chief Roger Mitchell is predicting. He says if Peter Lawwell and Brendan Rodgers stay together he "Cannot see any other team winning the Premiership - ever."

In fact, he's tipping Celtic for not just 10, but 20-in-a-row.

They might still have Efe Ambrose for their never-ending glory as well. The Nigerian defender is still waiting for his move to Blackburn Rovers to be cleared, a week on from the transfer window closing.

Another fail is Gary Locke's social media skills. The sacked Raith Rovers boss was so keen to update his LinkedIn profile after being let go he made a complete mess of it.

Oh the irony.

Is that so Warbs? Then maybe you should submit it to Limmy...

Gary Locke's head is completely gone.

Ricky Gervais is a diamond geezer.

Don't let training get in the way of a good meal.

Can we just take a moment to stop, and go "wow"...