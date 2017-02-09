Heat of Athens derbies prepares Avlonitis for Hearts v Hibs

Greek defender understands importance of local rivalries after playing for Olympiacos

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5316842189001-tasos-avlonitis-prepared-for-edinburgh-derby.jpg" />

Hearts defender Tasos Avlonitis has scored in the heat of an Athens derby, and intends to draw on his experience in his homeland against Hibernian this weekend.

The 27-year-old joined Hearts from Olympiacos in January and has experience in some of the most high pressure matches in European football.

Now the former Greece Under-21 central defender is looking forward to experiencing the Edinburgh edition of grudge matches.

Avlonitis said: "I played in Olympiacos versus Panathinaikos in our local derby - and I also scored the only goal.

"I came on in the 52nd minute and with my first touch I scored the goal. So I know very well how it is in derbies.

"In Greece as well everyone talks about the game for one week before and for a week after. The fans are crazy.

"The Olympiakos stadium is 35,000 and maybe half an hour before kick-off it is full.

"They never stop singing and it is an amazing atmosphere. In Greece it is a little like war.

"The atmosphere is not nice and when you enter the pitch you have to be ready to play this game.

"Local derbies are always like this and this weekend we play in our home stadium and our fans will be on our side.

"So I think we can win - for us, and for [the fans] also."

Avlonitis made his first start for Hearts in the 3-0 away win over Motherwell on Saturday, an important victory as the team backed up their convincing 4-1 defeat of Rangers to hand Ian Cathro his first back-to-back victories as head coach.

But the Greek defender admitted that all players understand Sunday's Scottish Cup fifth round match against Hibs means even more to the club and its supporters.

He said: "We are football players and we know, even if it is not a derby, like Motherwell [last weekend], we have to win. It is in our spirit.

"So when we hear that it is a derby it is like an alarm goes off in our heart to say 'this is even more important for our fans'.

"We have to do what we must do and if we maintain our focus we can win.

"We have good players, I believe in our team but I also know it will be a very difficult game."