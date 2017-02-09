Hughes: My Inverness team would give Rodgers' Celtic a game

Scottish Cup winning manager won't rule out lucky Highlanders causing another upset .

John Hughes believes his Inverness Caledonian Thistle side would give Brendan Rodgers' Celtic side a game as the Highlanders prepare to meet the runaway champions in the Scottish Cup.

Richie Foran's Caley sit bottom of the Premiership table but they are the only side to take points from the leaders this season, securing a 2-2 draw back in September.

This week marked the 17th anniversary of Inverness's famous 3-1 victory over the Glasgow giants in the competition and while 52-year-old Hughes thinks talk of a treble will inspire Rodgers and his players, he wouldn't rule out another cup upset.

Hughes led Inverness to a 3-2 semi-final victory over Celtic at Hampden on the way to lifting the club's first major piece of silverware two years ago.

And he thinks his heroes of 2015 would match up well against the current Celtic outfit.

He said: "We'd have given them a game, that's for sure. I think Brendan Rodgers' Celtic's side are a formidable team.

"You won't get two better centre halves than the two that were there under Ronny [Deila] in terms of [Virgil] van Dijk and [Jason] Denayer.

"Those two were poetry in motion; they complimented each other with Van Dijk probably the better of the two. The partnership they had was full of pace.

"In my time at Inverness CT we were at it, we were playing with confidence and we would take anybody on. That's what happened in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

"I went to watch them against Kilmarnock and you just get one of those moments where you're watching the game tactically and I said 'I'm going to have a right go at Celtic'.

"I had two guys in my team, Edward Ofere, who was a big physical presence and I got him wound up to play against Denayer and bully him, and I had the quickest guy in Scottish football in Marley Watkins, who is now playing at Barnsley.

"I said your job is to play against Van Dijk and don't let him get on the ball and we forced Celtic to go and kick it. When they kick it who are they kicking it to? They've got Griffiths up top and Stefan Johansen in the hole and all we had to do was go and squeeze it and make sure our centre halves win the headers and go and play off the second balls.

"I have to say we got a lot of luck that day but you need luck and if Inverness CT are going to beat Celtic on Saturday, then they are going to have a goalkeeper who is outstanding and carry a lot of luck."