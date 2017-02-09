  • STV
  • MySTV

Hughes: My Inverness team would give Rodgers' Celtic a game

Scott McClymont Scott McClymont Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Scottish Cup winning manager won't rule out lucky Highlanders causing another upset .

John Hughes believes his Inverness Caledonian Thistle side would give Brendan Rodgers' Celtic side a game as the Highlanders prepare to meet the runaway champions in the Scottish Cup.

Richie Foran's Caley sit bottom of the Premiership table but they are the only side to take points from the leaders this season, securing a 2-2 draw back in September.

This week marked the 17th anniversary of Inverness's famous 3-1 victory over the Glasgow giants in the competition and while 52-year-old Hughes thinks talk of a treble will inspire Rodgers and his players, he wouldn't rule out another cup upset.

Hughes led Inverness to a 3-2 semi-final victory over Celtic at Hampden on the way to lifting the club's first major piece of silverware two years ago.

And he thinks his heroes of 2015 would match up well against the current Celtic outfit.

He said: "We'd have given them a game, that's for sure. I think Brendan Rodgers' Celtic's side are a formidable team.

"You won't get two better centre halves than the two that were there under Ronny [Deila] in terms of [Virgil] van Dijk and [Jason] Denayer.

"Those two were poetry in motion; they complimented each other with Van Dijk probably the better of the two. The partnership they had was full of pace.

"In my time at Inverness CT we were at it, we were playing with confidence and we would take anybody on. That's what happened in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

"I went to watch them against Kilmarnock and you just get one of those moments where you're watching the game tactically and I said 'I'm going to have a right go at Celtic'.

"I had two guys in my team, Edward Ofere, who was a big physical presence and I got him wound up to play against Denayer and bully him, and I had the quickest guy in Scottish football in Marley Watkins, who is now playing at Barnsley.

"I said your job is to play against Van Dijk and don't let him get on the ball and we forced Celtic to go and kick it. When they kick it who are they kicking it to? They've got Griffiths up top and Stefan Johansen in the hole and all we had to do was go and squeeze it and make sure our centre halves win the headers and go and play off the second balls.

"I have to say we got a lot of luck that day but you need luck and if Inverness CT are going to beat Celtic on Saturday, then they are going to have a goalkeeper who is outstanding and carry a lot of luck."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.