John Hughes understands what the Rangers boss is doing at Ibrox.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5316926859001-scottish-football-needs-mark-warburton-says-former-celt.jpg" />

John Hughes believes Scottish football needs Mark Warburton to stay at Rangers despite his recent rocky run of form.

The Ibrox side have only won two of their last six matches and trail Scottish Premiership league leaders Celtic by 27 points.

Former Celtic defender, Hughes, says it's vital the under-fire boss is backed in the long term though.

"Mark Warburton has to stay in Scotland," he said. "He is fantastic for Scottish football. We need Mark Warbrtons in Scotland."

Hughes, who has been out of work himself since departing Inverness Caley Thistle in the summer, is tapping into Warburton's footballing philosophy and says there should be more of it in the Scottish game.

"Rangers are a football team," he continued. "I can see what he's trying to do, trying to get on the ball, pass it.

"He'll be disappointed with one or two recent results but as a fellow manager and coach you can see he's a real football man.

"He wants the ball down, he wants to get it passing and that's great for Rangers.

"But he keeps saying it will take a while, he'll have to get a quality player in to take him one step, then another quality player to take him another step.

"He's great for Scottish football. That's the kind of coach we need in Scotland because it's total football."