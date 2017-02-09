Ian Cathro: Experience can help Hearts beat Hibs in Edinburgh derby

Head coach says the players he added to the squad can make a difference against city rivals.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5316897260001-experience-can-help-us-win-derby-says-cathro.jpg" />

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has said he has no concerns about the occasion of the Edinburgh derby affecting his players this weekend.

Cathro's side go up against cup holders Hibernian in what is arguably the tie of the round and the city rivalry and atmosphere will be factors in a huge match for both clubs.

Asked if the atmosphere could have an effect on his players, Cathro said that the new recruits he added in the January transfer window have the experience to make sure that does not happen.

"I think we now have players that I don't have that concern with," he said. "That was part of the reasons that led to us wanting to address the balance of the squad.

"We brought in maybe more 'grown-ups' that have different experiences from different places in the world and who have lived through not necessarily this game but similar.

"That's important and I don't consider that as one of the concerns for me."

The head coach did not seek to play down the importance of the fixture and acknowledged that while his players had to concentrate on their own game, the crowd could help drive them on to victory.

"There are a lot of things that stay very similar and there are some things that will never ever be the same because we all know that the environment is different, the day is different and the build-up is different," he said. "The feeling in the stadium is different because it's a special game.

"We appreciate that and we feel it. What we need to do is ensure that we feed off of that energy that exists in the stadium, we need to ensure that the players give the fans reasons to lift the noise levels up and vice versa.

"Inside of that we need to play football, we need to make the right decisions and we need to play well."

'This is the special one in this city, in this place, for this club'

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5316897568001-history-of-edinburgh-derby-excites-everyone-says-cathro.jpg" />

Cathro's career as a coach so far has seen him work in Portugal,Spain and England as well as Scotland and he said that though derbies were a common part of world football, each had their own significance.

Asked to reflect on his experience of the Newcastle v Sunderland rivalry, he said that while it was intense, the game he faces this weekend has its own importance.

"[Newcastle v Sunderland] was not particularly friendly come match time," he said. "That's a very, very real derby.

"I don't know where all these things rank. I know that's often a talking point of this one and that one and different countries, different cultures.

"What's the most important thing in this case is that this is the special one in this city, in this place, for this club. There's a tremendous history of all the rivalry and key matches down the years and some in more recent times as well.

"It's something that excites all of us. We understand and we feel how the fans feel and understand how important this exact game is.

"It's not something that we'll hide away from. We'll embrace it but our job is to do our jobs and win the game."