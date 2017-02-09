  • STV
  • MySTV

Ian Cathro: Experience can help Hearts beat Hibs in Edinburgh derby

STV

Head coach says the players he added to the squad can make a difference against city rivals.

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has said he has no concerns about the occasion of the Edinburgh derby affecting his players this weekend.

Cathro's side go up against cup holders Hibernian in what is arguably the tie of the round and the city rivalry and atmosphere will be factors in a huge match for both clubs.

Asked if the atmosphere could have an effect on his players, Cathro said that the new recruits he added in the January transfer window have the experience to make sure that does not happen.

"I think we now have players that I don't have that concern with," he said. "That was part of the reasons that led to us wanting to address the balance of the squad.

"We brought in maybe more 'grown-ups' that have different experiences from different places in the world and who have lived through not necessarily this game but similar.

"That's important and I don't consider that as one of the concerns for me."

The head coach did not seek to play down the importance of the fixture and acknowledged that while his players had to concentrate on their own game, the crowd could help drive them on to victory.

"There are a lot of things that stay very similar and there are some things that will never ever be the same because we all know that the environment is different, the day is different and the build-up is different," he said. "The feeling in the stadium is different because it's a special game.

"We appreciate that and we feel it. What we need to do is ensure that we feed off of that energy that exists in the stadium, we need to ensure that the players give the fans reasons to lift the noise levels up and vice versa.

"Inside of that we need to play football, we need to make the right decisions and we need to play well."

'This is the special one in this city, in this place, for this club'

Cathro's career as a coach so far has seen him work in Portugal,Spain and England as well as Scotland and he said that though derbies were a common part of world football, each had their own significance.

Asked to reflect on his experience of the Newcastle v Sunderland rivalry, he said that while it was intense, the game he faces this weekend has its own importance.

"[Newcastle v Sunderland] was not particularly friendly come match time," he said. "That's a very, very real derby.

"I don't know where all these things rank. I know that's often a talking point of this one and that one and different countries, different cultures.

"What's the most important thing in this case is that this is the special one in this city, in this place, for this club. There's a tremendous history of all the rivalry and key matches down the years and some in more recent times as well.

"It's something that excites all of us. We understand and we feel how the fans feel and understand how important this exact game is.

"It's not something that we'll hide away from. We'll embrace it but our job is to do our jobs and win the game."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.