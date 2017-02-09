Scottish FA to appeal Fifa fine over poppy armbands 

The national association were also sanctioned for fans booing God Save the Queen.

Poppies: The Scottish and English FAs were punished for poppy displays. SNS Group

The Scottish FA has notified Fifa of its intention to appeal against a fine for the squad wearing poppy armbands during a World Cup qualifier against England.

The national association was fined £15,700 for players wearing the armbands and for fans booing England's national anthem.

Armbands were worn throughout the 3-0 defeat at Wembley on Armistice Day last year despite warnings that it could be seen as a breach of Fifa rules regarding political statements or messages.

After receiving a detailed ruling from Fifa, the SFA has confirmed that it will contest the fine and STV understands the appeal is likely to centre on the definition of a political symbol.

A brief statement from the SFA read: "We have received written reasons from Fifa's disciplinary committee relating to the sanction imposed for commemorating Remembrance Day during the England v Scotland World Cup qualifier on November 11, 2016.

"Having considered those reasons in full, we have informed Fifa of our intention to appeal the decision."

At the time of Fifa's verdict and the decision to fine both the Scottish and English FAs, Fifa's disciplinary chairman Claudio Sulser said: "With these decisions, it is not our intention to judge or question specific commemorations as we fully respect the significance of such moments in the respective countries, each one of them with its own history and background.

"However, keeping in mind that the rules need to be applied in a neutral and fair manner across Fifa's 211 member associations, the display, among others, of any political or religious symbol is strictly prohibited. In the stadium and on the pitch, there is only room for sport, nothing else."

SFA chief executive Stewart Regan had previously vowed to challenge any sanction, saying he believed there had been no breach of the rules and pointed to a previous example of armbands being permitted.