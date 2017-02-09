Mikael Lustig: Rabona assist is best team goal of my career

Swedish defender pulled off the trick for Moussa Dembele's goal against St Johnstone.

Mikael Lustig admits pulling off the rabona trick for Moussa Dembele's hat-trick was the best team goal of his career.

The Swedish defender performed the rabona - hooking one leg around another to kick the ball - as part of a stunning team move in which every single Celtic player had a touch of the ball, including goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Brendan Rodgers' team produced 24 passes in the lead up to Dembele's finish, with Lustig adding an extra piece of skill for the final goal in a 5-2 victory over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The 30-year-old, who recently signed a new contract with the Glasgow club until 2019, reflected upon the goal and where it sits in his career highlights ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup clash with Inverness.