John Hughes replaces Gary Locke as Raith Rovers manager

Former Inverness CT boss has agreed a deal until the end of the season.

John Hughes: Ex-Inverness boss has joined Raith Rovers. SNS

Raith Rovers have named former Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss John Hughes as their new manager.

Hughes replaces Gary Locke, who was sacked following Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Morton with the club on a run of 14 games without a win.

The Kirkcaldy outfit have moved quickly to find a replacement with Hughes agreeing to take charge until the end of the season.

Rovers sit in eighth place in the Championship table after 23 matches, just four points ahead of Ayr United in the battle to avoid the relegation play-off place.

Hughes said: "This role appealed to me straight away not just because of my knowledge of the club itself but also because of a very enthusiastic approach from Rovers to my agent, Raymond Sparkes.

"I feel this is a good fit for me at this stage of my career, though the task ahead will be a challenging one in a very competitive league.

"I'm confident I can make a telling, positive impact at the football club before the end of this season."

Hughes started his managerial career with Falkirk, enjoying a six-year spell with the Bairns which included promotion to the top flight, European football and a Scottish Cup final appearance in 2009.

After brief spells with Hibernian, Livingston and Hartlepool, Hughes joined Inverness CT in 2013 and led the club to their first piece of silverware in 2015.

A 2-1 victory over Falkirk saw Inverness lift the Scottish Cup and, combined with a third place league finish, saw the Highlanders play in Europe for the first time in their history.

A long-running dispute with the club's board over the player budget saw Hughes leave Inverness at the end of the 2015/16 season but he has now returned to management in the second tier at Raith.