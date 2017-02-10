Mark Warburton: Rangers are lucky to have Frank McParland

Ibrox boss defended the club's head of recruitment amid claims he's poised to leave.

Mark Warburton has defended Frank McParland and insists Rangers are lucky to have him as head of recruitment.

The former Liverpool scouting chief has come in for criticism after being central to the club's summer recruitment drive which saw 11 players arrive including Joey Barton, Niko Kranjcar, Jordan Rossiter and Clint Hill.

Reports claimed McParland was set to leave the Scottish Premiership side but Warburton denies that suggestion and maintains he is "one of the best in the business".

He said: "I've said time and time again his track record speaks for itself. His track record is outstanding, the latest one is Scott Hogan who has gone to Villa, another gem and one of many, many that Frank McParland has signed.

"There'll be no shortage of takers if somebody did want his services. We're lucky to have him, he's one of the very best at what he does."

McParland, who arrived from Burnley in October 2015, is close to Warburton having met him ten years ago and worked together to help create the NextGen series, the precursor to the UEFA Youth League.

Liverpool-born McParland was tasked with identifying and watching transfer targets for the first team as well as the academy after holding a similar position at Anfield. However the club's signing strategy has come under scrutiny with Rangers in a battle with Aberdeen for second spot as well as trailing city rivals Celtic by 27 points.

Prior to his arrival Rangers had been without a scouting network since Neil Murray's exit in April 2013 with a renewed focus on developing Scottish talent through the club's academy.