In pictures: Mark Warburton's reign as Rangers manager

Following his departure as Gers boss, here are the moments that defined his time at the club.

Exit: Mark Warburton's departure was announced on Friday.

Mark Warburton is no longer the Rangers manager after a dramatic sequence of events saw him leave his position on Friday evening.

The Englishman won't be in the dugout for Sunday's Scottish Cup fifth round tie against Greenock Morton, with Under-20s coach Graeme Murty taking charge of the team.

So how will Warburton's time in Glasgow be remembered? Will fans recall the Scottish Championship title success, lifting the Petrofac Training Cup and beating Celtic in the Scottish Cup?

Or will they remember his dismal second season in charge of Rangers? Here are the moments that defined his tenure.

15 June, 2016 - Rangers appoint the management team of Mark Warburton and former club centre-back David Weir. The duo knew each other well having previously worked together at Brentford.

25 July, 2016 - Warburton's reign could hardly have got off to a better start, thumping Scottish Championship title rivals Hibernian 6-2 at Easter Road. It was a win that would go on to set the tone for the season ahead.

10 April, 2016 - Warburton lifted his first piece of silverware by beating Peterhead in the final of the Petrofac Training Cup. It might have been a lesser competition, but the hope at the club was that it would be a symbolic moment that led to bigger and better things.

17 April, 2016 - Arguably the most memorable of Warburton's games in charge of Rangers, the then second tier team beat their greatest rivals and Scottish champions Celtic in a dramatic penalty shootout in the semi finals of the Scottish Cup.

23 April, 2016 - Rangers' promotion to the Scottish Premiership had been all but confirmed for a while, but they got their hands on the trophy to prove it in April. In the end, they finished well ahead of the chasing Championship pack.

21 May, 2016 - It was billed as Rangers' return to the big time, but it ended up the bitterest of disappointments for Warburton. The Ibrox side were just minutes away from lifting the Scottish Cup, only for Hibernian to score two late goals and end their cup hoodoo.

24 May, 2016 - Signed at the tail end of the 2015/16 season, the arrival of Joey Barton would go on to define the 2016/17 campaign for Rangers and Warburton. The midfielder only played eight games for the club before a dressing room bust-up led to his departure.

10 September, 2016 - The first Old Firm derby of the season ended in embarrassment for Warburton. Rangers were thrashed 5-1 by their closest rivals at Celtic Park, illustrating the gulf that still existed between the two teams. Warburton never really recovered from this moment.

1 February, 2017 - Rangers had been struggling under Warburton for quite some time, but the 4-1 defeat to Hearts at the start of February felt like a real watershed moment for the Englishman. The Gers were soundly beaten by a Jam Tarts side that had been suffering their own problems.

4 February, 2017 - Warburton's final game in charge of Rangers offered a microcosm of his second season at the club. The Ibrox side toiled against Ross County, grabbing a late equaliser to salvage some dignity, but it wasn't enough. By this point the Rangers fans were decidedly restless.