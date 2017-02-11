  • STV
  • MySTV

In pictures: Mark Warburton's reign as Rangers manager

Graham Ruthven Graham Ruthven

Following his departure as Gers boss, here are the moments that defined his time at the club.

Exit: Mark Warburton's departure was announced on Friday.
Exit: Mark Warburton's departure was announced on Friday. SNS Group

Mark Warburton is no longer the Rangers manager after a dramatic sequence of events saw him leave his position on Friday evening.

The Englishman won't be in the dugout for Sunday's Scottish Cup fifth round tie against Greenock Morton, with Under-20s coach Graeme Murty taking charge of the team.

So how will Warburton's time in Glasgow be remembered? Will fans recall the Scottish Championship title success, lifting the Petrofac Training Cup and beating Celtic in the Scottish Cup?

Or will they remember his dismal second season in charge of Rangers? Here are the moments that defined his tenure.

Mark Warburton, David Weir, Rangers
SNS Group

15 June, 2016 - Rangers appoint the management team of Mark Warburton and former club centre-back David Weir. The duo knew each other well having previously worked together at Brentford.

Martyn Waghorn, Rangers, Hibernian
SNS Group

25 July, 2016 - Warburton's reign could hardly have got off to a better start, thumping Scottish Championship title rivals Hibernian 6-2 at Easter Road. It was a win that would go on to set the tone for the season ahead.

Mark Warburton, Petrofac Training Cup
SNS Group

10 April, 2016 - Warburton lifted his first piece of silverware by beating Peterhead in the final of the Petrofac Training Cup. It might have been a lesser competition, but the hope at the club was that it would be a symbolic moment that led to bigger and better things.

Celtic, Rangers, Scottish Cup
SNS Group

17 April, 2016 - Arguably the most memorable of Warburton's games in charge of Rangers, the then second tier team beat their greatest rivals and Scottish champions Celtic in a dramatic penalty shootout in the semi finals of the Scottish Cup.

Mark Warburton, Rangers, Championship trophy
SNS Group

23 April, 2016 - Rangers' promotion to the Scottish Premiership had been all but confirmed for a while, but they got their hands on the trophy to prove it in April. In the end, they finished well ahead of the chasing Championship pack.

Hibernian, Rangers, Scottish Cup final
SNS Group

21 May, 2016 - It was billed as Rangers' return to the big time, but it ended up the bitterest of disappointments for Warburton. The Ibrox side were just minutes away from lifting the Scottish Cup, only for Hibernian to score two late goals and end their cup hoodoo.

Mark Warburton, Joey Barton, Rangers
SNS Group

24 May, 2016 - Signed at the tail end of the 2015/16 season, the arrival of Joey Barton would go on to define the 2016/17 campaign for Rangers and Warburton. The midfielder only played eight games for the club before a dressing room bust-up led to his departure.

Scott Sinclair, Celtic, Rangers
SNS Group

10 September, 2016 - The first Old Firm derby of the season ended in embarrassment for Warburton. Rangers were thrashed 5-1 by their closest rivals at Celtic Park, illustrating the gulf that still existed between the two teams. Warburton never really recovered from this moment.

Mark Warburton, Rangers, Hearts
SNS Group

1 February, 2017 - Rangers had been struggling under Warburton for quite some time, but the 4-1 defeat to Hearts at the start of February felt like a real watershed moment for the Englishman. The Gers were soundly beaten by a Jam Tarts side that had been suffering their own problems.

Rangers, Inverness CT
SNS Group

4 February, 2017 - Warburton's final game in charge of Rangers offered a microcosm of his second season at the club. The Ibrox side toiled against Ross County, grabbing a late equaliser to salvage some dignity, but it wasn't enough. By this point the Rangers fans were decidedly restless.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.